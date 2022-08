Of late, Bollywood has been facing a lot of negative criticism. The Boycott culture has left Bollywood disturbed. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha suffered miserably because of the Boycott and now, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too was being targeted by the netizens. Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Shamshera too suffered at the box office because of the negative trends around it. Now, thanks to 'don't like me, don't watch it' statement made by Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra was being targeted. Amidst all the negativity, here comes some sigh of relief. Also Read - ICYMI: Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars got trolled this week?

Some relief for

'We love Ranbir Kapoor' is now trending on social media. All his fans and supporters are now hitting back to the Boycott trend and showering love on the actor. Many of the netizens are sharing some of the nice quotes, and statements made by the actor in the past and experiencing their love for him. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 at the Kapoors to be extra special this year [Exclusive Deets]

He has always been vocal and accepted his privileges, he never takes them for granted! WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/t3W7BbpfOE — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) August 23, 2022

Somewhere between YJHD and BRAHMASTRA we all grew up WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOORpic.twitter.com/ASSifw8qy0 — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) August 23, 2022

"I don't want to go to Hollywood and work for star wars..I want to stay in my country , make our own star wars with our people and our culture " - Ranbir Kapoor

.

And finally he made india's biggest film celebrating Indian culture ?Brahmastra WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/TVW7m4XlE0 — Sentinel ! (@KattarKapoor) August 23, 2022

Rajamouli wanted to witness the acting of Ranbir on sets! he's always a big of RK

WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/RHujNLGfhA — ? ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) August 23, 2022

It's hard to find a bad song in Ranbir's filmography.

WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOORpic.twitter.com/xowRNohY6j — RK⭐️ (@hereforRanbir) August 23, 2022

This 1 expression of Ranbir Kapoor>>>> whole acting career of Katrina kaif WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/5dDF5meldT — Sentinel ! (@KattarKapoor) August 23, 2022

Well, here's some relief for and ahead of the release of Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022. It has taken several years to complete and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film in the theatres. It is helmed by and it is the first part of a trilogy. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor starrer gets massively trolled after OTT release, netizens point out a BIG goof-up [View Tweets]