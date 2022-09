Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released in theatres yesterday. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, audience reaction has been quite good, and the movie has taken a bumper opening at the box office. Recently, Kangana Ranaut targeted Brahmastra on Instagram. On her Insta story, she shared that everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed. The actress took a dig at the film’s budget and said that Rs.600 crore will be burnt to ashes. Not just this, she claims that the movie was earlier titled Jalaluddin Rumi but the title was changed to Shiva because of the success of Baahubali. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput's Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood,' says his sister Meetu Singh

Also Read - Brahmastra: Did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur avoid media after watching Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer? Here's the truth

Well, and the team of Brahmastra have not yet replied to Kangana, and we don’t know whether they will do it or not. However, netizens are trolling Kangana on social media for her statements and also taking a dig at her on the collection of her movies. Check out their tweets below… Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer takes a flying start – Here's a breakup of how much film collected in India, overseas and more

Advertisement

Suna hai #Brahmastra ne 36 crore kamaliye hai on Day I... itne mein toh Kangana bai ki film ka budget hoti hai!!!

aise #KanganaRanaut li #Tejas kab aa raha hai....

bina #Boycott ki another super duper disaster loading! — Lambodar Mishra (@lamboomishra) September 10, 2022

Well, we wonder if Kangana will have a reply for these trolls.

Meanwhile, has taken a bumper opening at the box office, and the film has collected Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide on day one which is excellent. It is expected that the movie will show a jump at the box office in the upcoming days.

Talking about Kangana, the actress has Tejas and Emergency lined up. Tejas was supposed to release in October this year, but reportedly it has been postponed, Emergency is currently in production.