Everyone got a shock when 's tanked badly at the box office. The opening was kind of decent but the film went downhill after day one. He has coming up on September 9, 2022. 's movie has big names like , , and . The budget of the film is huge and is stressed after the debacle of Liger. It seems everyone from the industry who has seen Brahmastra is raving about it, but this has not relieved the fears of the filmmaker. Karan Johar's Liger made on a budget of Rs 160 crores has tanked all over. It is the worst flop for .

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar has shown the film to his close circle of family and friends. It seems those who have seen the film are , SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr and . They have been full of praise for the movie. But the filmmaker knows that this is not mass acceptance of the film. The real test is when the audience will see the movie in the theatres. It seems he is keen to show the film to select audiences. Trial screenings for select audiences help makers make small changes based on the feedback of the viewers. But it is reported that Brahmastra co-producers Star Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures are not in favour of his idea.

Karan Johar has realised that film fraternity is not truthful when it comes to reviewing films made by friends or acquaintances. He has learnt a lesson with Liger. But he is very confident about Brahmastra. A source close to Karan Johar told Bollywood Hungama, "He wants to hold pre-release 'trial' show for handpicked audiences who can offer do-able suggestions to better the film even at this late stage when the film's release is two weeks away." In the past, such screenings were held for movies and they apparently proved beneficial. Well, Karan Johar seems to have a point here if the story holds true!