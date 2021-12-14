's has been in the making for the past many years. The film stars , , , , and . For the past few days, the movie has been in the news as Ayan was sharing pictures from the sets and it was revealed that the motion poster will be released on 15th December. Along with the motion poster, the makers will also be announcing the official release date of the movie. The motion poster launch is going to take place in Delhi and it is going to be a fan event. Also Read - After Kareena Kapoor Khan, BMC reaches Karan Johar's building for sanitisation; Is the filmmaker COVID positive too?

Today, ahead of the motion poster launch, the makers have treated fans of Big B and Ranbir. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ranbir and in the background, he has given a narration.

The megastar tweeted the video and wrote, "Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow .. #brahmastra @brahmastrafilm."

In the video, Big B says, “ ka kann kann kaanp uthega, jab is yudh ka shankh naad bajega. Ant ka yeh aarabh hai, jaag raha Brahmastra hai.”

A few days ago, while posting about the motion poster launch event, Karan Johar had tweeted, "Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation. The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva!"

Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation.

Brahmastra was slated to release in 2019, but then it was postponed to Summer 2020. Later the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed. Now, we wait to know the new release date of the film.