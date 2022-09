Brahmastra has finally hit the theatres and the audience is going gaga over the film as they call it a visual treat and claim they have never witnessed such a magnum opus in Bollywood ever and has outdone SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and we cannot agree more. While fans and the audience are hailing Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and praising Mouni Roy for being the perfect antagonist in the film, Alia Bhatt is getting mocked for only having one dialogue in the film and that is 'Shiva'. Also Read - Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra and more: Indian films that took Hollywood box office by storm; check overseas collections

The internet has started hilarious memes on Alia having only one dialogue in the film and checkout they are tripping over it. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor REJECTING Star Wars, Priyanka Chopra declining Immortals and more: Bollywood stars who said NO to big Hollywood projects

Alia Bhat Every day go #BrahmastraMovie shooting for only shoot vice versa dialogues for Shiva Character #Bramhastrareview #AliaBhatt #bramhastraboxoffice pic.twitter.com/3va4HAgYtn — Kunal Binjewar (@kunalbinjewar09) September 13, 2022

Imagine getting 12 crores for just saying "Shiva" "Shivaaa" "Shivaaaaaaaaaaaaaa" every 5 minutes in a film. ’s obsession with Alia Bhatt peaked during Brahmastra — МΛИИ (@mannkahe) September 13, 2022

alia bhatt dialogue in the movie is actually just shouting shivaaa shivaaaa — roxane (@Rohhshit) September 11, 2022

Alia's Role in #Brahmastra surrounds around saying "Shiva Suno" "Shiva Love You" etc etc bus itni si dialogue delivery hai bechari ki ?? #BoycottBrahamstra — Manas J ?? (@innocentmanasji) September 9, 2022

If I had a penny every time Alia Bhatt shouts Shiva's name in the movie pic.twitter.com/HUWm9vMMd9 — Walking Meme (@zaidshaikhx_) September 11, 2022

While the film has been receiving astounding responses across the globe and so far has earned 220 crores reportedly. The one common complaint that everyone has with the film is the dialogues could have been better. While the entertainment news fans are loving the film, they have sidelined this flaw as they cannot stop falling in love with the outstanding VFX. The entire Bollywood and audience is hailing Brahmastra, there is one person who has a problem with the figures and box collection numbers of the film and no price for guessing it's . Have you yet witnessed this spectacular film Brahmastra? If not, you are missing something REAL!