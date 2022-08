Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now on their toes to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji has been in the making for ages and finally, it is going to hit the screens on September 9. It is for the first time that the audience will see real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on the big screen. While there was great anticipation around the film, the recent Boycott Brahmastra trend has left many worried. However, Alia and Ranbir are doing their best to promote the film as much as possible. At a recent event, Alia Bhatt even sang the song Kesariya from the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday mishears Liger as Tiger; Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cozy up and more

Entertainment News: and entertain with Kesariya Also Read - Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the race for Oscars? [Deets Inside]

A video of Alia Bhatt singing the song Kesariya from at IIT Mumbai has made its way to the internet. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen seated next to her. Fans are in awe of his reaction. He is cheering for her and is unable to take his eyes off Alia Bhatt. Check out the video below: Also Read - Boycott Brahmastra again trends on Twitter as fans try to do damage control by trending 'We love Alia Bhatt' over her 'Don't watch me' remark [VIEW TWEETS]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Why is Boycott Brahmastra trending?

On social media, many are calling for the boycott of the film. It is after Alia Bhatt's remark on nepotism and online trolling that the trend picked up pace. She stated that she cannot control what people think and cannot keep defending herself. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress was quoted saying, "I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about). People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy." However, many called her arrogant for making this remark and started calling for a boycott of the film.