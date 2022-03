Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt is fiercely beautiful as Shiva's Isha in her first look from Ayan Mukerji's film

Happy birthday little one. wishes her actress by treating her fans with her visuals from the film. Ayan shared the video that shows Alia in different shades that will leave her fans asking for her. Taking to his Instagram he shared Shiva's Isha's first look and wrote, " Happy Birthday, Little One. For all the Joy… the Pride… the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel… Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmāstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! . Light. Fire. Go !#happybirthdayalia #brahmastra". Brahmastra is Alia an Ranbir's most awaited films and finally it is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Well, seems like the wait is finally over. Also Read - Alia Bhatt birthday special: 5 blockbusters the Gangubai Kathiawadi star rejected and 3 HIT films she was not the first choice of

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

On Alia's birthday, 's mom Neetu Kapoor and her would be mother in law too wished her by calling her the most beautiful inside out. Neetu took to her Instagram stories and hared their picture together and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL INSIDE OUT." Alia is currently celebrating her birthday with her mom Soni Razdon and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The destination of their vacay is yet to be disclosed while it looks like the Bhatt girls loves to holiday on the beaches as the pictures shared by them on their social media accounts says so. While we wonder if Ranbir Kapoor will join his ladylove on her birthday celebration. Ranbir and Alia are right now the most loved couple in tinsel town and their fans have been eagerly waiting for their D day. While Alia in her recent interview had said that she is already married to Ranbir in her head. RK too had admitted had to not been pandemic he would have been married and now he doesn't want to jinx it by talking about it.