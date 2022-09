The entire team including , , , , and along with ace filmmaker Rajamouli were present in Hyderabad for the film's pre-release event. However, Alia and Karan got brutally trolled by netizens who felt that they were using the actress' upcoming baby to promote their film. Also Read - Brahmastra pre-release event: Nagarjuna has a SPECIAL Blessing for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's child

At the Brahmastra pre-release event, Alia was seen wearing a pink sharara. She had a note written on her back which read, "Baby on board." While being on stage, Karan asked Alia to turn around and show the audience how cutely she has scribbled a note on her dress for her upcoming baby. Alia happily obliged to Karan's request and thanked the filmmaker. Also Read - Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli opens up about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji

However, their actions didn't go down well with netizens who slammed them for picking up an unusual way to promote their upcoming film. "Baby abhi se promotion me help kar rha hai," one Instagram user wrote, followed by another user who took a dig at them commenting, "Bcche ke release ke phle uska bh ek premier toh banta hai." Also Read - Brahmastra pre-release event: Jr NTR apologises to his fans, compares Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan; calls Alia Bhatt 'darling'

Advertisement

Another user was agitated by Karan and Alia's actions and wrote, "Horrible yaar .. these guys can go to any extent to promote the film." And another one who said, "Bache ko bhi nahi chora saale bhikmange." It seems like Karan and Alia's actions have landed him in more trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Brahmastra is already facing boycott calls from netizens over Alia's recent statement on nepotism. "If you don't like me, don't watch me," Alia had said while talking about constant scrutiny of star kids. Her statement irked netizens to a great extent and they are determined to give what Alia has asked for.

So far, 's Laal Singh Chaddha, 's Raksha Bandhan, 's Dobaaraa and 's Liger have been severely affected by boycott calls. It remains to be seen if Brahmastra meets the same fate or manages to escape from the boycott storm on September 9.