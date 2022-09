and 's recently released film has come out with flying colours at the box office. The directorial has also made several fans curious about the characters of Dev and Amrita and who will portray them in Brahmastra part 2. Amid the rumours, Alia has picked to play the role of Ranbir's onscreen mother in the film. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: RRR, KGF 2 and more; will Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer make it to the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies list?

Even before the release of Brahmastra Part 1, there were reports that and Deepika will headline the cast, along with Ranbir and Alia in part 2. When Alia was recently quizzed by India Today about the casting of Shiva's parents Dev and Amrita, the actress immediately said that Deepika would be the right fit for Amrita's role. She added that she is gorgeous and stunning and has that amazing stature. Also Read - Pooja Bhatt reveals if she'd have liked to deal with 'boycott Brahmastra' gang instead of Alia Bhatt; 'Collections speak, rest is all....' [Exclusive]

"Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now,” she added. While Ranbir played the character of Shiva, Alia played his love interest Isha. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film beats biggies like 3 Idiots, Good Newws – Chennai Express, Kick and others next in line

Advertisement

When Ranbir was asked about the speculations around Dev and Amrita, he said that the two are by far the most interesting characters in this trilogy. However, he said that it is up to Ayan to look forward into the casting of these two characters.

Recently, Alia was feted with the Memorial Award. She expressed her gratitude to receive such an honour for her contribution to Indian cinema. In the past, , , Tabu, , , and have been honoured with the award.