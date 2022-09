Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating the success of their latest movie Brahmastra. Infact, the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji also announced that the makers of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will be offering the ticket at a special price. This is because to mark Navratri the tickets will be sold for Rs 100 from September 26-29. Also Read - Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan drops major hint about being part of Brahmastra 2 as Dev and Ramayan

Coming back to Alia, in one of the recent interviews with a news publication, the actress opened up about one thing she likes about her husband. She revealed that she likes his silence. She feels that he is a great listener. This is also one thing, she tolerates about him. As sometimes he does not respond when she wants him to reply. The Raazi actress told about the same to Bollywood Bubble. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji promises to make part 2 with better dialogues after trolling; says, 'It is a very very big challenge...'

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that sleeping with Alia on the same bed is a big task. He said that she moves diagonally and his bed space becomes tinier. According to the actor, her head is somewhere and legs are at the other place. He is on the side of the bed, struggling. This is another thing he tolerates about his wife. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 finale: Karan Johar gets massively trolled for his Alia Bhatt obsession; gets compared with her character in Brahmastra

Advertisement

Check out Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The director of the movie, earlier had revealed that Brahmastra 1 is a Made In India product. To make part 2 in the next 2-3 years is a challenge as to make the same movie with better dialogues and story line is a big task in itself.

Talking about the movie, Brahmastra also had stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, , and in important roles. The movie also has in a special appearance. The fanstasy drama movie has got a fabulous response from the fans and has also seen path-breaking collections at the box office.