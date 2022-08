If fans were wondering why actress did not change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor then here is the answer. She has revealed that she has plans to do the same on her passport soon. and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 at his sprawling Bandra residence. The ceremony was a very intimate one. Alia Bhatt's baby will arrive in December 2022 or early 2023. The actress made the announcement on social media in June. Fans of the couple were thrilled with the news. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's fee for her debut film Student Of The Year will leave you shocked

She told MiD-Day that she is happy to do the same. It seems she had been planning to make the move for a while now. Her plan got delayed as she left for the UK immediately after her wedding. There, she shot for Heart of Stone with . This is her first Hollywood project. And the reason behind her move is too cute. She said that she did not wish to felt left out when they travelled together as a family. Alia Bhatt told Mid Day, "We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out." Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi: Check out box office Hits and Flops of 2022 so far

The actress' pregnancy made immense news. When reports came that Ranbir Kapoor would fly down to the UK to bring his wife back to India, Alia Bhatt got upset. She said the notion was sexiest, and she was not some parcel or takeaway. Her movie Darlings has become the most watched non-English movie on Netflix for August. She played the role of Badru, a woman decides to seek revenge from an alcoholic wife-beating husband, Hamza played by Vijay Verma. She has got immense acclaim for the same along with the rest of the cast. This is also her maiden production. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali calls him 'woman beater'; Ranbir Kapoor fat-shames pregnant Alia Bhatt and more

Advertisement

The actress is now gearing for the release of Brahmastra. The movie comes in theatres on September 9, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in this movie. Brahmastra also stars , and . The song Kesariya is already a huge hit.