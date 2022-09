The directorial broke Bollywood's dry spell with his fabulous run at the box office. The and starrer has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide but the movie had received mixed reviews, mostly negative from the film critics and audience alike. However, Alia recently revealed that she doesn't read movie reviews since she doesn't like to witness her movie's dissection on its opening day. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look to Deepika Padukone's classic Ram Leela lehenga — Ladies, here's some perfect style inspiration

"I don't read reviews. Even when the reviews are good I don't read them. When they are bad I don't read them. But even when the reviews are good I don't read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. I don't know from the first film I feel ki general sense mil jata hai ki kya chali kya nhi chali, film chalne k baad (you get a general sense of what worked and what didn't after the film's release). I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback. It's not like that ki mujhe padhna nahi hai (I don't want to read) (turns away and shields her face). I don't like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film," Alia told trade analyst in an interview. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer set for HUGE third Friday; THIS is the reason

However, Alia said that likes reading movie reviews and he feels sometimes good things come to attention since it's an honest opinion or feedback. She said that she tries to get feedback for every movie that she does. She tries to understand what has worked and why and what has not worked and why not. Also Read - RRR For Oscars: Hollywood writer Adam McKay suggests a screening of Jr NTR-Ram Charan film at the Rose Bowl where stars like BTS have performed

Meanwhile, Alia was recently honoured with the Memorial Award for her contribution to Indian cinema. She expressed her gratitude saying, "Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank You to everyone (heart emoji)." In the past, actresses like , , Tabu, , , , and have been honoured with the award.