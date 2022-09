Brahmastra was released on Friday, 9th September 2022. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film had a kickass weekend and minted over 100 crores already! However, there has been much debate on the Brahmastra box office, of late. Karan Johar has been at the receiving end of the same. He is the producer of Brahmastra alongside others. Ranbir and Alia had a very long and hectic promotion schedule for Brahmastra. And recently, Ranbir Kapoor visited a theatre to see the audience's reaction while watching the sci-fi film. Ayan Mukerji, the director had also accompanied Ranbir. The actor interacted with fans in the most adorable manner and also talked about the success of Brahmastra. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film enters Rs 100 crore club on opening weekend; leaves Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 far behind

Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor thanks the audience for Brahmastra success

Brahmastra has entered the Rs 100 crore box office weekend club already. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra minted Rs 105.50 crore. And it is being said that the collections are around Rs 120 crore after adding the South dubbed collections of Brahmastra. There are also talks about the Brahmastra box collection being inflated. And amidst all this, Ranbir Kapoor's video, thanking the audience for the love. Ranbir seemed extremely happy about all the love pouring in from the fans. He called their love the biggest Brahmastra and also praised the Ayan Mukerji for all the hard work he put in for so many years. Ranbir added that it feels great to be back in cinemas where people are laughing, crying and clapping, basically just enjoying the film. Check the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor interacts with fans who watched Brahmastra

Videos of Ranbir Kapoor interacting with little kids at the theatre and asking them about the film are going viral. Ranbir, as usual, was thronged by his fans from all corners and he happily clicked selfies and talked to them all. Ranbir's heart interaction with the little ones will tug at your heartstrings. He is currently expecting his first child with Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, and have questioned Brahmastra's box office affecting the theatre chain owners' business. Karan Johar is being trolled too. Visuals of empty cinema halls and ticket availability are also going viral. Despite all the negativity, the outpouring of love cannot be ignored.