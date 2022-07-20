Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie has been in the making for more than five years, and now, finally, it will hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. Well, apart from the lead cast, the movie has been in the news for the cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Recently, there were even reports that Deepika will be seen playing the role of Parvati in the sequel. However, Ayan had denied the reports. Also Read - Ranveer Singh losing a role to Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor labelling it a 'never-ending debate' and more Bollywood stars' recent fiery statements on nepotism

A couple of days ago, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, the filmmaker said that he has no idea about the cameos of Deepika and SRK in . However, he added that he can take the suggestion to cast them in the sequel of the film. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ribbhu Mehra to enter the show? New crisis for Virat and Sai's relationship

While Ayan has to say this about the cameos in the film, a few months ago, confirmed that has a cameo in Brahmastra. During a round table with Film Companion, while talking about Brahmastra, Karan had stated, “Shah Rukh has done a massive cameo for us we thought it would be 5 days he shoot 15 and without a question asked.” Check out the video below… Also Read - Project K: Deepika Padukone and Prabhas shoot a Hollywood style chase sequence; video goes VIRAL [Watch]

shah rukh has done a massive cameo for us (brahmastra) we thought it would be 5 days he shoot 15 and without a question asked - karan johar. pic.twitter.com/x9bbmtClPb — αdil (@ixadilx) December 27, 2021

Well, we wonder whether Ayan is trying to keep SRK’s cameo a secret. However, when the trailer was launched a lot of people on social media claimed that in a couple of scenes they saw glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, a woman is seen walking amid the water, and fans of Deepika are claiming that it’s her as there were reports that she will be seen playing the role of Jal Devi in it. Well, it looks like we just need to wait for Brahmastra to release to know whether Deepika and SRK have cameos in it or not.