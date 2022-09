and 's may have broken the box office curse for Bollywood but the film has received severe criticism for its sloppy dialogues, weak storyline and mediocre performances by the lead actors. While the makers will soon start working on Brahmastra 2, director made a promise to make part 2 with better dialogues after heavy trolling. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 finale: Karan Johar gets massively trolled for his Alia Bhatt obsession; gets compared with her character in Brahmastra

Talking about the three-year gap between the first and the second part of Brahmastra trilogy, Ayan said that he thinks the audience will take atleast six months to watch the first part. He then talked about making Brahmastra 2 with better quality than the first part. Also Read - Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt relishes pizza; thanks Shilpa Shetty Kundra for fulfilling her midnight cravings

"But making Brahmastra 1 in India; it is a fully 'Made In India' product, it was very challenging. So now to make Part 2 even happen in 2-3 years is also a very very big challenge. Making it at the same quality with better dialogues (laughs) and more juicy storytelling, it is a very very big challenge," Ayan said in an interview with Sony Music India. Also Read - Brahmastra: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer pull a masterstroke; movie to be screened at THIS price in its third week [Read Deets]

Earlier, Ayan said that he envisioned Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema. He said that he grew up listening to the stories of Indian history and mythology and was always fascinated by them. He wanted to create a story that was deeply rooted in Indian spiritual history but also had modern twists and turns.

The film boasts over 4500 VFX shots, making it a potential record holder for the most visual effects in any film globally. It is the first of its kind to envision a cosmic universe that has been made true to scale through the lens of VFX and Technology. The benchmark has been set high enough to represent Indian films at a global level.