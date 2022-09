and are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited sci-fi film . The couple along with director had planned to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain for Sandhya Aarti. However, they were not allowed inside the temple following the protests by Bajrang Dal over Ranbir's old 'eating beef' statement. Reacting to the whole scenario, Ayan expressed his disappointment and said that he felt bad when the incident happened. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film SMASHES all expectations; could now open above Rs 30 crore

During a press conference in New Delhi, Ayan said that he had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster and wanted to visit again before the film's release. Both Alia and Ranbir were excited to join him but looking at the protests, Ayan decided to go alone to seek blessings and energy for the film. "I felt very bad and when I went I did feel that they could have also come and gotten their darshans," he said. Also Read - Brahmastra: Before Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan come together on screen, check out how Big B's movies with Rishi Kapoor fared at the box office

Reciting Brahmastra's tagline 'The light is coming’, Ayan urged people to spread warmth and positivity since they all want it and the whole world needs it too. He said that they have worked hard and there will be a celebration of Indian culture in the film. He said that every single person will feel the positivity and the movie will touch everyone's heart. Also Read - Alia Bhatt gives a cheeky reply to boycott Brahmastra trend: 'Negative kuch nahi hain environment, sab positive hain'

Advertisement

Meanwhile, netizens have been calling for a boycott of Brahmastra over Alia's statement on nepotism where she said that 'If you don't me, don't watch me.' Her statement irked many and they decided not to watch the film in theatres as they did to 's Laal Singh Chaddha, 's Liger, 's Raksha Bandhan and 's Dobaaraa.

Brahmastra stars Alia, Ranbir, , and along with in a cameo. It will release in theatres worldwide on September 9.