Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie has been in the making for more than five years. Now, Brahmastra is slated to release on 9th September 2022, and recently, a teaser of the movie was launched. Apart from Hindi, Brahmastra will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Telugu version of the film is being presented by SS Rajamouli, and recently, Ayan, Rajamouli, and Ranbir went to Vizag to launch the teaser of the movie.

While talking about the movie, stated, "For many years, I thought this film would never get made and I'll die making Brahmastra. So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country. The film would find a large audience in the country. That energy has caused many positive things to happen."

The teaser, which was launched recently, introduced all the characters of the film, and it has impressed one and all. The trailer of is all set to release on 15th June 2022, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for it.

Apart from , , , , and , Brahmastra also stars . The superstar will be seen in a cameo in the movie. The shooting of the film was wrapped up in March this year.

After the shoot got completed, Ayan had posted, “And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come !”