Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji REVEALS he thought Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will never be made; says, ‘I thought I’ll die…’

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is all set to release on 9th September 2022. But, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was in the making for more than five years. Read on to know more...