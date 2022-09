's Kesariya has been the love anthem of 2022. In every version, the song sung by Arijit Singh is a super duper hit. The visuals of serenading in the bylanes of Benaras, and romancing on a boat are gorgeous too. Yes, the Storyiaan bit got some memes but that is fine. But it seems like producer did not like how Kesariya was shot in the first place. He made reshoot the song after being very critical about the same. This revelation was made by the director in FICCI Frames 2022 where the two were present. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to launch her own maternity wear line; reveals not wanting to raid Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe as one of the reasons

The duo was present for the closing of the show. Ayan Mukerji said that there was stuff that Karan Johar did not like. It seems he had shot an elaborate Kali Puja sequence in the movie. But Karan Johar did not like it at all. He apparently very harshly told Ayan Mukerji about the same. He was quoted as saying, "He really bit**** about it. I hope I am allowed to say that word." But Karan Johar did not agree with what Ayan Mukerji said about his feedback on the originally shot version of Kesariya.

He said he never did that, but agreed on saying that the "scene was very terrible", and advised him to re-shoot it. So, Ayan Mukerji reshot the whole Kesariya song. It seems Ranbir Kapoor was dancing a lot in the original version. This did not appeal to Karan Johar. He apparently told Ayan Mukerji, "What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan? Why were they dancing?"

This made Ayan Mukerji realise that Kesariya needs to be shot differently to get the vibe right. The song is written by and the music of Brahmastra is by Pritam.