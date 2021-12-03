Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares a fiery picture of Ranbir Kapoor, gives a hint about the movie's release date

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. Also, the pandemic played the spoilsport for the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt starrer. However, looks like soon the film is all set to hit the big screens.