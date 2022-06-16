Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji was ANGRY at Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. On Wednesday, the trailer of the film was released and it has received a mixed response. The movie has been in the making for five years, and recently, Ayan revealed that it was delayed because of Ranbir, and he was angry with him for it. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood A-listers who have rejected Imtiaz Ali's films

Ayan Mukerji angry with Ranbir Kapoor

While talking to ETimes, said, "When I started the prep for , Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project?" Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood stars who didn't dare to attend their exes wedding

However, Ayan added that he is glad that chose to do ’s film first because Sanju was shot, edited, and ready for his and he was still doing his pre-production for Brahmastra. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Karan Johar breaks silence on birthday bash dubbed as Covid-19 hotspot; Esha Gupta advised to get fairness injections and more

Brahmastra's multiple release dates

Brahmastra was initially slated to release in 2019, but the movie was postponed as the shooting was not over. Later, the makers decided to release it in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was delayed. There were reports about the film releasing in 2021 but that didn’t happen, and now, finally, the film is slated to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022.

Ayan Mukerji’s film is a trilogy and the first part releases this year. Apart from the lead cast, the movie has cameos by , (reportedly), and (reportedly).

Brahmastra, a pan-India film

Brahmastra will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The South dubbed versions are being presented by SS Rajamouli, and the makers have been promoting the film down South also so that it can get a good business through its dubbed versions as well. It will be interesting to see whether Brahmastra will be able to make a mark in South markets or not.