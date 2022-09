Brahmastra produced by Karan Johar and, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is on course to take an eye-popping opening at the box office, with the three national multiplex chains alone registering advance booking that've seldom been seen in the history of Indian cinema. What's more, since the past 2 days, single screens have also joine in on the merriment. This clearly indicate massive interest among moveogoers to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, while also showing how the Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra songs and promotions have all hit the right notes with the audience. Also Read - Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly and more stars who sought Lalbaugcha Raja blessings for a successful year

Brahmastra biggest twist

Ayan Mukerji's past two movies with Ranbir Kapoor, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, have always focused on a very strong relationship between Ranbir's character and the love of his life, which shapes him as a person. While that's there in Brahmastra too, the biggest twist of the movie arrives – and it's a jaw-dropping one – courtesy Ranbir Kapoor and his angle with his parents. It's so huge that it takes the movie to an entirely different level and sets things up magnificently for Brahmastra part 2. Revealing anything more at this point would just amount to a huge spoiler, which we don't want to do and ruin a terrific big-screen appearance like Brahmastra for those yet to watch it.

is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Karan Johar, and stars , Alia Bhatt, , Nagarjuna and , with Shah Rukh Khan in an extended guest appearance. In fact, his character in Brahmastra is intrinsically lined to his 2004 masterpiece Swades. How? Well, again, for that you'll have to watch the film in a theatre as we don't want to spoil it for you.