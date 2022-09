Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's magnum opus Brahmastra is on September 9, 2022. The film helmed by Ayan Mukherjee is one of the most ambitious projects of the filmmaker, as well as of the stars. However, the Boycott Brahmastra trend has become a cause of worry for the stars and the producers. On Twitter, many are calling for the boycott of the film for several reasons. Afte Alia Bhatt's 'Don't Like Me, Don't Watch Me' comment, Ranbir Kapoor's statement over beef has got the film in trouble. 11 years ago, Ranbir Kapoor stated that he is a 'Beef guy' and that has called for protest now. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt avoid attending Sandhya Puja at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; is protest the reason?

and 's Ujjain trip faces trouble

The stars visited Ujjain's Mahakalesh war temple and faced massive protest. Ranbir, Alia and Ayan had to immediately leave. Now Beef is trending on Twitter as people are calling for 's Boycott.

The 'Beef Guy' Ranbir Kapoor, his arrogant wife Alia Bhatt & the confused 'Brahmastra' director, Ayan Mukherjee were booted out of Ujjain's Mahakal temple by the protesting hindus there. The trio escaped b4 completing their temple run.?#BoycottBramhashtra pic.twitter.com/r7PAE14z1m — मुकेश प्रजापति (@IMukeshOfficial) September 7, 2022

Protesting Hindus didn't allow Alia & Ranbir to enter Ujjain's Mahakal Mandir for promotion of Brahmastra. You eat beef, you mock hindu religion, you insult hindu Gods so this is what you will get. More power to you Hindus.??#BoycottBollywood#BoycottBrahamstra — khushi (@love_liv_laf) September 7, 2022

#Brahmastra which was earlier named dragon has no real content than a few VFXs. Avoid watching the movies of the beef guy #BoycottBrahamstra . Bollywood earnings go to support terrorism and anti-India narratives. — Adihacks (@adi_ramm) September 7, 2022

I am a “Big beef guy” ~ #RanbirKapoor If you’re true Hindu and worship cow than boycott #Brahmastra — Mr.Professor (@iMrProfessor) September 7, 2022

A beef eater should not be allowed in any Hindu Temple #BoycottBramhastraMovie #Brahmastra sure shot a big flop https://t.co/gNRlw3dmAS — Vampire (@taaronkashahr) September 7, 2022

Brahmastra also stars , and . It remains to be seen if the film does well at the box office.