The much-awaited motion poster of 's will be out today. The film stars , , , , and . The motion poster of Brahmastra will be launched today at a grand event in Delhi. Ayan, Alia, and Ranbir will be attending the event, and it is said that the makers will announce the release date of the film along with the motion poster. So, before the big event, Alia and Ayan decided to seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the Gurudwara.

She captioned it as, "ੴ blessings.. gratitude .. light." Alia is looking damn pretty in the simple avatar.

Ayan had also visited Lord Shiva's temple to seek blessings, and he had posted about it on his Instagram.

Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. The movie was slated to release in 2019, but then it was postponed to Summer 2020. Later the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed. While today the makers will announce the release date officially, there are reports that the movie will hit the big screens on 9th September 2022.

Yesterday, Big B had shared a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, and tweeted, “Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow .. #brahmastra @brahmastrafilm.”

T 4128 - Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow ..#brahmastra @brahmastrafilm pic.twitter.com/991nBHWxBq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021

A few days ago, while posting about the motion poster launch event, had tweeted, “Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation. The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva!”