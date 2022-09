Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was finally released across the globe on 9th September 2022. And Brahmastra is winning hearts and how! On day 1, Brahmastra collected Rs 75 crores at the worldwide box office (gross). And it is expected to see a jump on day 2, that is Saturday. Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra's box office collection is currently the talk of the town and there are various debates sparking off about the collections of the film. Recently, Kangana Ranaut had taken a jibe at the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer sci-fi film. And now the visuals of empty theatres, new reviews and availability of tickets are working like fuel to the fire on the debate of Brahmastra box office collection. Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut yet again targets Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film; here's what she said

Brahmastra box office collections fake?

Brahmastra has captured everything in the Entertainment News of late. The film is a hot topic of discussion because of the budget, VFX, cast, story and being a Bollywood film. And amidst all the praises and attacks on Brahmastra, visuals of empty theatres are going viral. There are also new video reviews of the public giving out their honest reviews after watching Brahmastra in theatres. Moreover, the screen recording of the availability of Brahmastra tickets on the ticket booking app has also led to questioning of Brahmastra Box Office collections. Check out the views and reactions of netizens to the same below: Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer has already surpassed the lifetime collection of THESE Bollywood biggies including Shamshera

Ye video movie realise se pehle ka hai.. — Vishaaalll (@vishalpdhangar) September 11, 2022

Pehli baat to tu kisi aur movie ko dekhne aaya hua hain

Waha deva deva starting mein baj raha hain aur ye gaana film version nahi hain ye youtube version hai

To chutiya kisi aur ko bana

Aur ye saara hindutva apni gaand mein daal le #isupportbrahmastra — Filmmaker (@VanditJ13816656) September 11, 2022

Full Empty, Sasta ticket #brahmastraboxoffice fake collection post kar raha hai pic.twitter.com/3OSyGAWuk7 — REALINDIAN (@RealIndian000) September 11, 2022

According to #Brahamastra film officials, this movie is doing good business on the box-office but these pictures are saying a different story. This is the 2nd day box-office Pictures.??#brahmastraboxoffice#BrahmashtraReview#brahmastraboxofficecollection pic.twitter.com/5YxoV6u5dX — Surendra Dubey (@Ersurendradubey) September 11, 2022

#BoycottBrahamstra#Bollywood #KaranJohar #Brahmastra  #brahmastraboxoffice

This is today 11 date news

Bollywood is showing fake collection ?

PVR, INOX company cheating kar raha hai public ke sath? pic.twitter.com/0d8OeDmL8R — REALINDIAN (@RealIndian000) September 11, 2022

#brahmastraboxoffice fake movie n fake collection ... — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) September 11, 2022

Audience review on #Brahmastra movie, after 2 days of release. They said " maja Nahin Aaya".

Hardly recommended for those people who want to watch this movie.#BrahmastraMovie #brahmastraboxoffice pic.twitter.com/CESOPNPPsN — Aman Roy sami ?? (@AmanRoysami1) September 11, 2022

Dear #Bollywood, salon kuch idea hi le lete top movies se.... Media to paise leke marwati hai....#BrahmashtraReview #brahmastraboxoffice https://t.co/yY7pi8edHj — Manoj Yadav (@i_ManojYadav88) September 11, 2022

Please Ayan Mukherjee share some profit from #brahmastraboxoffice as I am having pain in my eyes and might have to do surgery as well. — SHIVAM MISHRA (@SHIVAMM47693297) September 11, 2022

#brahmastraboxoffice The seats are empty of upcoming shows of Brahmastra in Mumbai that too on weekend. The laser lights film is a flop. #BoycottBramhastra #FlopBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/pfmUTQw82a — Niteen (@niting171188) September 11, 2022

Boycott on Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been facing a lot of flak online from netizens, Kangana Ranaut, and others. The film has been called for a boycott because of Ranbir's comment on beef, Alia Bhatt asking boycotters to not watch her film if they don't like her and more reasons. Kangana and Vivek had shared the report about PVR and other theatre owners suffering from huge losses recently which had a snowball effect over the looming question about the authenticity of Brahmastra’s Box Office collections. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra breaks Bollywood's dry spell; Shehnaaz Gill tagged as arrogant and more

As per reports on day 2, Brahmastra is expected to rake in more than Rs 40 crore.