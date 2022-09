and starrer has opened to a flying start at the box office. shared that the directorial has grossed Rs 160 crore worldwide in just two days of its release. But isn't convinced. She has now challenged Karan Johar to sit with her in an interview over Brahmastra's inflated box office figures. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer saves Bollywood; here's how Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu and other BIGGIES benefit

Posting a long note on Instagram, Kangana said that she wants to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he sharing gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection. She aruged that Brahmastra has reportedly collected Rs 60 crore nett and even if she chooses to believe it, she questioned how can Rs 650 crore film emerge as a hit. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: It's a hat-trick for Alia Bhatt in 2022; a look at the star’s biggest openers

She asked Karan Johar to enlighten her with his belief. She further took a dig at him saying that there seems to be different parameters for 'movie mafia' and commoners when it comes to declaring a movie hit or flop. She indirectly called Karan Johar privileged and people like her as underprivileged. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, THESE Bollywood biggies were alleged for faking collections

Advertisement

Earlier, Kangana had shared a report on Brahmastra losing Rs 800 crore, thus incurring huge losses to PVR and Inox theatre chains. However, the CEO of PVR cinemas refuted the reports and said that the theatre chain has been doing great business due to Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has emerged as the biggest non-holiday opener beating the likes of pre-pandemic blockbusters Sanju, and . The movie collected Rs 36.50 crore to Rs 38.50 crore on its opening day. On second day, the movie earned around Rs 40 crore. The movie is expected to enter into the Rs 100 crore club by the end of its first weekend as the Sunday occupancy has been reported better than Friday and Saturday.