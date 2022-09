Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted her 42nd birthday bash at her home for her close friends and family members, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir made heads turn with their casual avatar as they headed for Bebo's birthday bash, however, they didn't pose for the paparazzi who kept insisting the Brahmastra couple strike a pose together for seconds. And this led the netizens to wonder why these celebrities are given so much importance despite insisting they did not pose and only interact and click pictures when their movies are releasing. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora: Times when Bollywood couples got trolled for their behaviour in public

Take a look at how netizens question celebrities' ignorance towards the paparazzi after Ranbir and Alia's video go viral while they avoid being posed at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash.

While this isn't the first time, Bollywood celebs have to refused to pose for the shutterbugs. Earlier Kareena Kapoor Kahn too was slammed for ignoring the paparazzi and not posing for them. There are many instances when the Bollywood celebrities are at their dinner dates or gathering and chose not to pose while they send the tip-offs to the shutterbugs to cover them. Recently who made an appearance on 's show revealed that one trend that he hates in Bollywood is the celebs themselves call the paps and act surprised as if they don't know they are present to cover them and Karan agreed to it.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the couple has been tirelessly promoting their film Brahmastra and it is understood that they didn't pose as they are done with posing and were present just to have a good time. Well, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Malaika Arora, Kara Johar, and many others were present at the birthday bash, while Malaika Arora raised the oomph with her sexy bodycon dress. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 42nd birthday bash was all about fun family and friends.