and starrer made a mark with his good performance at the box office. The movie earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide and was screened in theatres for nearly two months. The directorial was recently released on Disney Hotstar, and those who have seen it, have gotten clear glimpse of as Ranbir's onscreen mother in the film.

There have been rumours that Deepika was playing Shiva's mother Amrita in Brahmastra. It was widely been speculated that Ranveer will also be seen in the movie alongside Deepika. Those who watched the movie IMAX had claimed that they spotted Deepika in the film but couldn't get a clear glimpse. Others who watched in 2D, didn't to see her at all.

Now that the OTT version of Brahmastra is out, the rumours of Deepika's casting as Ranbir's mother in Brahmastra 2 can be confirmed. Viewers have been sharing a short clip from the movie, which evidently reveals Deepika's face as Amrita, who is seen carrying baby Shiva in her arms. Her face is seen when she leans towards the window and the same time the lightening flashes.

Take a look.

Here is Deepika Padukone's glimps from bhramastra part one - shiva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0PWHvSznhp — horny sanera (@FilesDeepika) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, there have been reports that has opted out of starring in Brahmastra 2 since he will be working on his own superhero movie . While Hrithik is reportedly thinking about the role, Ranveer might fill in his shoes if the former chooses to walk out.

Brahmastra has received a good viewership on the OTT platform. Many netizens took to social media to express their regret over boycotting the movie owing to the online trend. The movie also had a brief cameo of as Mohan Bhargav, which indeed had a connect to it. It also featured , and in prominent roles.