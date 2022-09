Brahmastra is one of the most ambitious projects of Karan Johar and there is a lot at stake as the buddy of the film is around 410 crore reportedly. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film across the globe and they have made SS Rajamouli the face of the south for the audience to bring in the theatres as Karan Johar did during Baahubali. But is the film worth a watch? Definitely yes. But there was a time when Amitabh Bachchan who is a prominent part of the film didn't have faith in 's vision due to his delays and long schedule. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor has become the latest favourite of trolls and these instances are proof

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan warned Karan Johar that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will be a disaster and the reason is Ayan Mukerji?

A very reliable source reveals, " Amitabh Bachchan who is a very disciplined actor was not very pleased with Ayan Mukerji's delayed schedules and reshoots. At one point in time, the actor was tired of Ayan and very upset that he even met the producer of the film Karan Johar that Ayan is wasting his time and he should stop investing money in the film as the speed with Ayan is going the film will be a disaster".

The day Amitabh Bachchan wrapped the film he only had love and respect for all the actors, he took to his Twitter and wrote, "So they tell me its a 'film wrap' for me on . And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the good byes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns... its the done thing they say... really? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance'. Good riddance of the actor... had enough of him".

The source further adds," Right now Amitabh Bachchan is very hopeful that the film works at the box office and every actor was worked very very hard in the film and given their five long years". Ayan Mukerji is one of the most talented filmmakers in the industry and with Brahmastra he is taking a huge risk in his career, and we only hope it will be worth and fruitful. While and had complete faith in Ayan and stayed with him till the end. The film also had 's special appearance in the film.