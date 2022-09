and starrer is ready to release in theatres worldwide on September 9. The first review of the directorial is out and it seems like the movie serves as a descent blend of Marvel Cinematic Universe influences and Bollywood. Also Read - Brahmastra: Exciting facts to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's new movie before going to theatres to watch it

As per Variety, the story of Brahmastra isn't a usual boy meets girl and falling in love like a typical Bollywood movie follows. It mixes Bollywood elements with mystical powers from the mythology and creates its own universe called the Astraverse. The Astras are made of the basic elements of earth, air, fire, water and wind along with the strength and abilities of that of certain animals. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film's advance booking set to overtake Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 to become best ever in Indian cinema

Ranbir's character Shiva meets Alia's character and they discover unusual things happening between them. Shiva gets enlightened about being an Astra which takes him on a journey of Self-discovery and join forces with the guardian of Astra to save the world from evil forces who want to destroy everything that comes in their path. Also Read - Brahmastra: Why the box office success of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is imperative for Bollywood's future

Advertisement

Ranbir gives a satisfactory performance while Alia shines on the big screen. Their chemistry will give you a glimpse of their real life romance which has been nicely portrayed by Ayan into the screenplay. Though the film's storyline becomes complex at times followed by sloppy pacing but it manages to keep the audience hooked to it anticipating what will happen next.

as an evil force does a fine job in keeping the interest while the powerhouse performers such as , and 's cameo is an icing on the cake. The movie is loaded with visual effects which tries to match up to Marvel Cinematic Universe and influenced by a few superhero landings. However, Brahmastra does a good job in paving way to the trilogy.

While a few fans and the media here have already watched the movie and seems to be quite impressed with the newly created Astraverse which has its roots in Indian mythology, it remains to be seen what kind of reviews and ratings Brahmastra will receive once embargo ends.