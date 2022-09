Brahmastra has leaked online on the day of its big release. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film, directed by Ayan Mukerji has had a huge amount of buzz, both good and bad. However, that didn't put a dent in its advance bookings. The film is set to open at a huge number, recording one of the biggest openings in Bollywood in recent times. But the fact that Brahmastra full movie in HD version in leaked online for free viewing and download may definitely affect its successful run at the box office in the next few days. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film to attain hit status but cannot beat the likes of KGF 2, reveals astrologer [Exclusive]

Brahmasra movie review

The Brahmastra movie reviews have been mixed but most have been on the positive side. With fans, audience and critics all calling it a great attempt when it comes to superhero films as well as VFX. While some may find little issues with the film, but most people are experiencing a sense of pride in the grandiose and how well the movie has panned out. In fact, some are also calling it as visually spectacular, if not better, as SS Rajamouli's and RRR. However, the film's online leak may put an impact on the box office collection as there may be people who fall prey to watching it online on sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more torrent sites. Also Read - Brahmastra Public Review: Hit, superhit or disaster? Watch fans' reactions on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Brahmastra leaked online

Interestingly, Star India had appealed to the Delhi High Court regarding the nuisance the online piracy sites create and the court had blocked 18 such rogue sites. But Latestly has reported that the Brahmastra is still leaked online on various torrent sites. This is not the first time a big release has fallen prey to piracy. Just recently biggies like Cobra, Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Cuttputlli and many more were also leaked online within hours of release. Also Read - Brahmastra movie review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer outdoes Baahubali and RRR as Indian cinema's greatest visual extravaganza

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Brahmastra OTT release

We urge our readers to not watch Brahmastra's leaked online version and only watch it in theatres. Online piracy is an offence under the Copyright Act of 1957 and it also hits the business of cinema. Watch films only in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms at the time of digital release. As for the Brahmastra OTT release, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for exclusive details. We have some interesting information coming your way today on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film's OTT release platform and date. Catch all the latest Entertainment News on BollywoodLife and stay abreast about all that is hip and happening with your favourite Bollywood and Television stars, movies and TV shows.