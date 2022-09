Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. Today, the makers had planned a grand event in Hyderabad which was supposed to take place at Ramoji Film City. Along with the media, even fans of the actors were supposed to be there. But, to everyone’s surprise, the event at Ramoji Film City has been canceled. Also Read - As 'Boycott Brahmastra' trend amplifies, netizens request SS Rajamouli not to promote the film: 'Please stop supporting these bigots'

Jr NTR is the special guest at the event, and according to our sources, the RRR star's fans came to the venue at Ramoji Film City in huge numbers. So, to avoid any kind of commotion, the makers decided to change the venue and cancel the grand event.

Our sources have informed us that now only a normal press conference will take place at a plush hotel in Hyderabad. We are sure fans of Jr NTR, Ranbir, and Alia who were excited to see them will be quite disappointed

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie is directed by and has the cameos of and . The film has been in the making for more than five years, and RaAlia fans are excited to watch it.

In just a week, Brahmāstra will be in cinemas near you.

Advance booking opens tomorrow! #Brahmastra #7DaysToBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/3S0lu6TgWh — (@karanjohar) September 2, 2022

However, there’s a lot of negativity around the film on social media. #BoycottBrahmastra trends mostly every day. Netizens are upset with Ranbir, Alia, and Karan Johar for multiple reasons and that’s why they want to boycott the film.

2022 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood. Many biggies have failed to make a mark at the box office including Ranbir starrer . Now, all the eyes are on Brahmastra and everyone is waiting to know whether it will be able to do well at the box office or not.