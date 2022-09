Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, has taken a fantastic start at the box office, with the advance booking being off the charts for the both the opening day and the first weekend at the three national multiplex chains. Coupled with the advance booking at single screens, which threw open their windows 2 days ago, and you have one of the best tracking for any movie in any language in India cinema prior to its release. This displays immense interest within viewers to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, clearly showing that the Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra songs and promotions have all hit the right chord. Also Read - Move over Kareena Kapoor Khan, Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt gives major chic style goals with her maternity outfits

Is this Deepika Padukone's role in Brahmastra 2 (SPOILER)?

The biggest twist in Brahmastra arrives – and it's a jaw-dropping one – courtesy Ranbir Kapoor and his angle with his parents. It's so huge that it takes the movie to an entirely different level and sets things up magnificently for Brahmastra part 2. Revealing anything more at this point would just amount to a huge spoiler, which we don't want to do and ruin a terrific big-screen appearance like Brahmastra for those yet to watch it. However, we will say that in all, likelihood, and by the fleeting glimpse in the movie, Deepika Padukone might play Ranbir Kapoor's mother she might shape the entire progress and transformation of his character Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set for biggest opener of their careers; Rs 40 crore start can't be ruled out

. Also Read - Brahmastra: Before Mouni Roy, check out Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and more actresses who stole the show as VILLAINS

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

Brahmastra box office collection day 1

Given the advance booking numbers which were burgeoning by the hour, Brahmastra box office collection day 1 looks poised for a grand opening. Blowing all expectations out of the water, Brahmastra could now open close ₹40 crore nett, while ₹35 crore nett is all but a given, which would not only place it head and shoulders ahead of every other Bollywood movie this year, but also be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Director Ayan Mukerji's biggest openers to date, while also giving a much-needed shot in the arm to the industry after the horror period it has faced of late.