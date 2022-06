Brahmastra: Here's when fans will get to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together for promotions of their film [Exclusive]

Newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt soon be together for the promotion of their film Brahmastra. The couple got married in April and ever since then, they have been busy with their work commitments. While now Alia is in London, Ranbir is solely handling the promotion of their first film together. But soon RanAlia fans will get to see the husband and wife together promoting their film.

A very well place source reveals to us, " Alia is in London shooting for her Hollywood debut film Hearts of Stones along with . While she is immensely missing her husband Ranbir and wants him to promote their most ambitious and first film tiger. However, this film is equally important to her, and she is giving her 100 per cent for the same. The actress will be shooting by the end of this month and will be back within June. Soon after she comes back, she will join the Brahmastra promotions along with the entire star cast".

Brahmastra- The entire star cast will begin promotion together in August

The source further adds," The entire cast will begin the promotions of the film in full swing before a month of the release and that is on August first week as the film will be releasing on September 9. and who play significant roles in the film will be doing city promotions across and grab maximum eyeballs for this film".