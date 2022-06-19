After trailer was released, people had objected to the scene where 's character jumping and ringing the bell, which many believed that it was inside a temple. Within a few hours, 'Boycott Brahmastra' started trending on Twitter. Director has now addressed the issue and explained that the controversial scene which has hurt people's sentiments. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Deepika Padukone cameo in Brahmastra, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off air and more

Clarifying the misconception around Ranbir's bell ringing scene, Ayan wrote on Instagram, "We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer - Ranbir's character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal."

He further added, "It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates - Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra! Okay that's all ! Happy Sunday from rainy Mumbai!!"

The over three-minute clip is packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots, and an indication of the film's grand scale. The Brahmastra trailer begins with 's voice talking about the five elements that have had their powers stored in 'astras' (weapons) since ancient times and that this is the story of the God of all Astras, the Brahmastra.

Then comes Ranbir's character Shiva, a boy-next-door. He later meets Isha, played by , who learns about Shiva's secret, fire does not burn him. There are glimpses of and also as the film's villain.

The magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.