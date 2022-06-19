Brahmastra: Is Ranbir Kapoor entering temple with his shoes on? Ayan Mukerji explains the controversial scene

After Brahmastra trailer was released, 'Boycott Brahmastra' started trending as people had objected to the scene where Ranbir Kapoor's character jumping and ringing the bell, which many believed that it was inside a temple. Director Ayan Mukerji has now addressed the issue.