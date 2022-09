and starrer met with mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike. While a certain section liked the directorial for its larger-than-life VFX, another section slammed the movie for its bizarre logic and sloppy dialogues. A Twitter user recently questioned over the film's plot hole and the filmmaker didn't take long to explain what it is. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film won't be able to beat THESE Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan blockbusters

In Brahmastra, there is a sequence where Ranbir and Alia's characters, Shiva and Isha, are trying to locate the hidden Aashram which is a safe house of the secret society Brahmansh. 's character Anish Shetty, who is the member of that order, types the address of the Aashram in Google Maps.

Referring to the logic behind the scene, the Twitter user asked Karan Johar, "Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic the movie has earned 300 crs? This is what Indian creativity is?"

Responding to the criticism, Karan explained that there was no logical flaw behind the scene as the place was physically present over there and nobody knew what the place was a secret Aashram. "The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That his is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of course on Google maps!” KJo replied to the tweet.

The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps! https://t.co/y6IcOXH086 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 18, 2022

However, Karan's clarification on this particular scene triggered more criticism as more Twitter users started questioning the logic behind different scenes and how the director failed to merge Indian mythology into today's world.

"In whole movie i was just finding a relation between brahmastra and brahma ji and also the reference of dev with trishool but the logic was out of director and writer’s mind while writing the story. Actually anyone can launch the brahmastra by a mantra if he is capable," one Twitter user wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he asked Karan to repay his movie tickets, "And also what was that vanarastra, Nandiastra matlab logic ki leni deni kar di, And after ranbir actually know his powers he is playing with them like a kid, Kya hutiyapa tha pise barbad ho gye bhai total, Wapas de do uncle de sako to."

In whole movie i was just finding a relation between brahmastra and brahma ji and also the reference of dev with trishool but the logic was out of director and writer’s mind while writing the story Actually anyone can launch the brahmastra by a mantra if he is capable ?? — Tarun Aarsee Rawat (@mrtenson_) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is inching towards Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market. The movie seems to have finally broken Bollywood's box-office curse by garnering the biggest non-holiday opening day collection, besting pre-pandemic blockbusters Sanju, and .