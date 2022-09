Finally, has come to the theatres. Fans will remember that was badly trolled when the trailer came out. Some people even went to the extent of calling her witch and chudail and what not. Well, the big picture has proved that Mouni Roy is indeed one of the highlights of the movie. Most critics have given her glowing reviews for playing the role of Junoon. While many assumed that she would have a small role, Mouni Roy is present throughout the movie. Whether it is her scenes with or the one with , it seems Mouni Roy has done a fab job. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has THIS major connect to the Shah Rukh Khan masterpiece Swades

There is a video where we can hear fans hooting her name when she is on screen as Junoon. The scene where she holds Shah Rukh Khan as captive is being liked immensely. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Brahmastra: Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer; here's how

Even if #Brahmastra is not that good, it will still work in Bengal due to #MouniRoy and Due to #Nagarjuna in some part of south#BrahmashtraReview #Brahmashtra — Santa (@AtiSamanyaManus) September 9, 2022

⭐️of brahmastra #mouniroy

Only she undretnd d vision of directr/ writer

She is d perfct ex of getting role on d basis of talnt

Rest of d movie is below average

Over use of word lyt ,roshni

Still cant decide d genre of movie neither action nor romantic #BrahmashtraReview pic.twitter.com/eM8jfu6zbf — Priyanka Khulbe (@PriyankaKhulbe) September 9, 2022

The star of #Brahmastra is #MouniRoy. She got the memo, knew exactly what had to be done - she just understood the vision and her character. She understood the mythology, the astras, the power they wield and most importantly, the respect they deserve. — Mayukh Majumdar (@mayuxkh) September 8, 2022

#MouniRoy is the only saving grace of #Brahmastra movie, and that's the tweet. — Abhis (@abhishGa) September 9, 2022

My favourite part was SRK's cameo?. #MouniRoy and #AmitabhBachchan were extremely good in their roles. Ranbir and Alia were also good. pic.twitter.com/IJiNOtiaDT — Sneha (@1Snehaa) September 9, 2022

Mouni Roy must be beaming reading all these glorious reviews. The actress became a household name after Naagin. This movie should take her career a step ahead.