Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starrer Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is all set to release on 9th September 2022. The film’s trailer and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, and all eyes are on Brahmastra as not many Bollywood biggies have made a mark at the box office this year. There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have cameos in the film. While earlier Karan Johar in an interview had confirmed that SRK has done a cameo in Brahmastra, after the trailer launch Ayan Mukerji had denied the reports of the superstar’s cameo in the film. Also Read - Brahmastra: After Liger debacle, Karan Johar being extra careful about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film; wants to hold trials for select audience

However, now, Mouni in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan has a guest appearance in the film. She said, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh claims his Sindhi father is very happy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding for THIS reason

Mouni further revealed when she came on board for the movie, it was just a special appearance. But, later she became the main villain of the film. We are sure fans of Mouni are excited to watch her in as the antagonist. Also Read - Amid Boycott Brahmastra trend, Ayan Mukerji says he is 'nervous' as he drops new promo with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Advertisement

Well, a few weeks ago, a couple of pictures of from the film were leaked on social media and fans have been speculating that he plays Vanarastra in Brahmastra. It will surely be interesting to watch SRK’s cameo in the film.

SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan.. #Brahmastra #SRK pic.twitter.com/gAVzqu8G1u — BRAHMASTRA in 9 days (@BadaJaanwar) August 11, 2022

Brahmastra has been in the making for five years, and after multiple delays, the movie is finally going to hit the big screens in the next nine days. The makers are sharing new promos every day, and in a recent promo, we get to hear a female’s voice, and netizens are speculating that it’s Deepika Padukone’s voice.