Brahmastra is currently one of the highly anticipated films in Bollywood. Ayan Mukerji's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been in the making for about a decade since its inception and conception. Ayan Mukerji and co have given it all to create a world of visual extravaganza. Brahmastra is already winning the hearts of the masses. The songs, visuals, actors, mystery and the VFX of Brahmastra have been the talking point ever since the teasers were released. And as the film inches closer to its release, promotions are happening throughout the country. At one such promotional event, RRR director SS Rajamouli shared his analysis of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

SS Rajamouli reviews Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni were recently spotted in Chennai, promoting Brahmastra. During a promotional event, the helmer heaped praises on Ayan Mukerji and said that creating a world that Ayan has made is not easy. Rajamouli said that in Brahmastra he has created a power but with limits providing a scope in the future parts to showcase the struggle and the eventual win of good over evil. Rajamouli reiterated that it's not an easy job and added that it's not a fairy tale that Ayan has created. Rajamouli said that Ayan has made the film in a commercial way.

SS Rajamouli's takeaway from Brahmastra

At the event, he also shared what did he take away after watching Brahmastra. SS Rajamouli revealed that out of all the astras that the film will feature, Ayan Mukerji has shown love to be more powerful. "Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including Vanara Astra, Agni Astra, Jalastra and Brahmastra – love is the strongest," he said while adding that it's not going be a wordplay. SS Rajamouli praised the young filmmaker saying that he has created the world that we only heard about in tales, stories or read about in books, the world of Astras, which are heard about but never witnessed their splendour. He thanked everyone associated with Brahmastra for making him a part of it. Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing headlines in entertainment news every day.

Rajamouli gets candid about Brahmastra

Last but not least, he added, "I gave five years of my life to Baahubali 2. Here, we have a person who gave 10 years of his life for a vision he believed in. I saw vision in Ayan's narration, and wanted to support it." Brahmastra also stars , , Nagarjuna Akkineni and others. The film is scheduled for release on 9th September, all over the world. , Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Marijke Desouza and Ayan Mukerji have backed the film under the banner of Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.