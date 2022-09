Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is all set to release on 9th September 2022. Recently, the makers shared a video in which Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan revealed that there will be a fan screening a day prior on 8th September 2022. 8 is Ranbir’s lucky number, so it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get from the fans. Well, this is something that rarely happens in Bollywood. Also Read - Rashami Desai to Shehnaaz Gill: Actresses who got trolled for their childish behaviour at public places

Mostly, we have seen reviews come out and many moviegoers decide to watch the film on the basis of reviews. But, here before the critics' reviews, fans' reviews will be out. Nowadays, if fans also don't like a movie they just bash it on social media, and if they love the film they shower praises. So, it looks like the honest reviews of Brahmastra will be out tonight.

The advance booking of has been on a very positive note, and according to early estimates the movie is heading for an Rs. 30 crore opening. If the film turns out to be good and the word of mouth is positive, one can expect a Rs. 100 crore weekend.

2022 has been a bad year for Bollywood as apart from a few films like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, none of the biggies have done well at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Brahmastra and it is expected that the film will finally bring back the glory of B-town.

Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the overseas censor board, recently posted a review of Brahmastra on his social media and gave the movie 2.5 stars. Check out his tweets below…

#Brahmastra = All that Glitters is not gold !!! ⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 6, 2022

Fantasy/adventure films are a rarity in Bollywood. Actually, you want to laud #AyanMukerji for being courageous, for venturing into a lane that's rarely visited by dream merchants here. But the screenplay & story is a complete average & sometimes mess in #Brahmastra ! 2.5⭐️/5⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 6, 2022

#RanbirKapoor looking so confused in #Brahmastra ! He even didn’t know what’s going on ? ! #Aliabhatt looking stunning in movie ! Wow ?! #MouniRoy looking so creepy! Loud performance by her ! #AmitabhBachchan is grace personified. The only regret is, he gets less footage. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 6, 2022

#Brahmastra = Thankyou Dharma Production again for Fooling us after #Liger ! ⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 7, 2022

Well now, let’s leave to fans whether what they think about Brahmastra.