Brahmastra is facing a lot of negativity on social media for the past many days. #BoycottBrahmastra trends every day for some reasons. Netizens want to boycott the film for various reasons like star kids Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s casting in it, the actress’ comment that ‘if you don’t like me, don’t watch me’, and a lot more. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. The trailer and the song Kesariya have received a good response, and over the past couple of days, the makers are sharing small glimpses of the film. Also Read - Upcoming New Movies in September 2022 to break box office dry spell: Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan and more

has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news from the day the trailer of the film was launched. Today, took to Twitter to share a promo of the film. Well, it gives a small glimpse of , who has a cameo in Brahmastra, but we don’t get to see his face properly in the promo. There have been reports that he will be seen as Vanarastra in the film. Check out the promo below… Also Read - Brahmastra: Pregnant Alia Bhatt greets an exhausted Ranbir Kapoor with a smile post his midnight dubbing session; fans hope his hard work pays off amidst boycott trend

The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! ?#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. pic.twitter.com/XFUKXRCslB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2022

While Shah Rukh Khan fans are super excited to watch his cameo in the film, netizens are still against the movie and #BoycottBrahmastra is trending on social media. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Karan Johar extra careful about Brahmastra; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 together and more

Boycott... 0 interest in your movies — IMHere (@IMHere405) September 1, 2022

8 DAYS TO BRAHMASTRA : Biggest Flop ever in Bollywood.#BoycottBrahamastra — Gaurav?? (@IamGMishra) September 1, 2022

Sir you are uneasy with Hindi if I am not wrong why don’t you produce this film in England #BoycottBrahamastra — Max (@Max36866125) September 1, 2022

Directed by , Brahmastra also stars , , and . The film is slated to release on 9th September 2022. A couple of days ago, a promo of the film was released, and netizens started speculating that the female voice they heard in the background was . Reportedly, she will be seen playing the role of Jal Devi in the film.