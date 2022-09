Ever since Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva has been released, fans are going gaga over it. The film has broken many records at the box office, and now the fans are eagerly waiting for Brahmastra part 2. The first part of the film ends on an exciting note and there are lots of theories behind the film that will be unfolded in part 2. The fans cannot contain their excitement as Ayan Mukerji has promised to release Brahmastra part 2 in 2025. Now, netizens are making their theories, and thanks to these leaked pictures of Alia Bhatt, there can be a possibility that the actress can be Jal Astra in the film and not Deepika Padukone. Also Read - RRR for Rs 350 crore, KGF 2 for Rs 320 crore; Will Brahmastra OTT release deal break the record?

When the trailer of Brahmastra was out, fans claimed that a scene featured Deepika in it as Jal Astra and even after watching the film, fans were sure it was Deepika. However, now a picture of Jal Devi's fingers shows a ring, and the same ring is worn by Alia in one of the scenes in the film. In the picture you can see Alia Bhatt wearing the same ring that Jal Astra is seeing wearing in the film. The makers have not yet revealed the face of the actress who plays Jal Astra and in the entertainment news fans are eagerly waiting to know who is the real Jal Astra.

While the other theory shows that Alia and Deepika might be connected with each in the film. And Jal Astra is no one but Ms Padukone. While Isha is the light of the film, it will be interesting to see if Alia and Deepika are interlinked in the film and have some relation. This long wait for Brahmastra 2 is leaving fans restless but we are damn sure it's going to be worth it.