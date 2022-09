It's Brahmastra day! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji has made it to the theatres. The film was in the making for almost five years and now it has finally made it to the big screen. Since morning, Brahmastra is trending as people are sharing reviews of the film. There has been a negative trend around it too as netizens are calling for its boycott. A lot of scenes from the film have also leaked on social media. And we have found Katrina Kaif's mention in one of them. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has THIS major connect to the Shah Rukh Khan masterpiece Swades

's presence in Brahmastra was revealed before the film released but Katrina's is a surprise. Well, let us tell you that the actress hasn't played any cameo in the film but has become a part of it as in a scene Alia and Ranbir dance to Chikni Chameli. It is one of the most famous songs of Katrina Kaif. and show off their entertaining moves to the song and the video has gone viral on social media. Ranbir Kapoor sure knows the steps well of his ex-girlfriend's song. Take a look.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Brahmastra is receiving mixed reviews. Quite a few are very impressed with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film. From VFX to story, many are simply lauding Ayan Mukerji's vision. There are videos on social media in which audience can be seen clapping by the end of the film. There are a few who are not much happy with the film's outcome. The Boycott Brahmastra trend is still among the top on Twitter. It remains to be seen if Brahmastra manages to do well at the box office. The setback is that the film has been leaked on many piracy cites like Filmyzilla and more.