Brahmastra: Not Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt but Shah Rukh Khan will open the Sci-fi fantasy film

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and more is in the buzz. The promotions of Brahmastra have begun already. Just a couple of weeks ago, Ranbir Kapoor was in Visakhapatnam with SS Rajamouli to promote the science fiction film. More updates are coming up every day and BollywoodLife has been bringing some juicy inside gup for y'all too. Amidst all of the developments, there's a report on King Khan opening Brahmastra. Yep, read on to know more... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan enjoys herself in Rome with Shweta Bachchan; their photo sesh will give you major vacay goals

Shah Rukh Khan to open Ranbir And Alia starrer

It is a well-known fact that Shah Rukh Khan plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra. He shot for about 10 days in November 2019. And now a report in Pinkvilla states that SRK will be opening the film. Yep. He will be introducing everyone to the world of Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan has a long sequence which opens the film. Shah Rukh Khan's character deets are not yet revealed but it is said that he will lead Ranbir to the Brahmastra. He along with other pivotal casts will be having clues that'll help Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in the film. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi and Faisu's crackling chemistry makes fans root for them

Shah Rukh Khan's role intrigues the audience

Brahmastra is one of the highly anticipated movies from f the upcoming release. The fact that it stars so many talented artists and the new concept that Ayan is bringing has kept the movie in the buzz despite multiple delays. And now, Shah Rukh's role has been the talk of the town. Fans are speculating that the man with long hair holding the Trishul is played by SRK. Check out the tweet here: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood actors who started their career with TV

Don't know but it feels like Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/G3RNXhvLda — mahaa.. (@MahaSRK1) May 31, 2022

Deepika to have a cameo in Brahmastra?

BollywoodLife shared with y'all that is expected to have a cameo in Brahmastra. And a well-placed source has apprised Bollywood that she has seemingly given her nod to the cameo. Ranbir will be collaborating with Deepika after . It holds a strong connection to the sequel, Brahmastra 2.

Apart from Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, SRK, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, , and to name a few.