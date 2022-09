Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made it to the theatres on September 9 and much to the delight of the stars, the film has turned out to be a hit. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra has managed to break several records at the box office. Now, fans are excited about its sequel. At the end of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the makers teased the audience with the title of the sequel and i.e., Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev. It will revolve around the antagonist who is yet to be introduced. But when will it release? Also Read - Brahmastra: Spin-off on Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohan Bhargav aka Vanarastra in the works? Ayan Mukerji makes exciting reveal

Entertainment News: How long will and Brahmastra 2 take to complete?

We all know that took almost 5 long years to make. In fact, it was announced much before it went on floors. Though Coronavirus added to the delay, Brahmastra did take a long time to complete due to its heavy VFX and more. So will the sequel take the same amount of time? In an interview with indianexpress.com, , revealed the release date of the sequel. He said that he is eyeing 2025 to release the second part of Brahmastra. He mentioned that their target is three years from now even though it seems a little difficult given that the first part took such a long time to make. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film set to overtake Dangal as the all-time record holder in the South for Bollywood

Ayan Mukerji also spoke about the character of Dev and stated that the sequel will take fans to the past to give his backstory but will also dwell in present. Also Read - Brahmastra effect: After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film, Prabhas' Adipurush, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 and more movies that'll have to pull up their VFX socks

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva also starred , and in pivotal roles. There was a cameo of and fans thoroughly loved him as Vanarastra. In fact, SRK fans even started a petition demanding that a spin-off be made only on Shah Rukh Khan. In the next, we may also see .