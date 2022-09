Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. Today, a grand pre-release event of the film was planned in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, but later the venue was shifted to a plush hotel in the city, and just a press conference was organised. The event was attended by the star cast, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR. #NTRForBrahmastra was trending on social media for the past many days. Also Read - Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli opens up about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji

Well, at the event all the star cast spoke about the film. Nagarjuna said that he was looking forward to attending the event and he is happy to have Jr NTR here. He stated that SS Rajamouli decided to present the film because he liked the script, and found his disciple in . Also Read - Brahmastra pre-release event: Jr NTR apologises to his fans, compares Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan; calls Alia Bhatt 'darling'

The actor further added that from what he has seen, he feels that the movie is going to be a wonderful journey. So, everyone should watch it on the big screens. He further called Mouni Roy dynamic and fantastic and enjoyed working with her. Also Read - Brahmastra grand event at Ramoji Film City cancelled after Jr NTR fan storm sweeps the venue [Exclusive]

Nagarjuna said that he has seen Ranbir and Alia since childhood, and it was wonderful knowing them. He gave the couple blessings that they have an amazing child who is more powerful than both of them.

Well, this pre-release event of Brahmastra has been in the news for the past few days as Jr NTR was going to attend it. It was supposed to be a grand event with fans of the actors. But, reportedly, they didn’t get the police permission and that’s why the event was canceled. At the press conference, Jr NTR apologised to his fans and told them sorry. He stated that he knew his fans were waiting to see him. However, he requested everyone to support the film.