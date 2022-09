Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who is expecting her first child are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi at midnight as the dutiful wifey Alia had come to pick up her hubby who was extremely exhausted with the instant promotions and last-minute work for their upcoming film Brahmastra. While Ranbir looked extremely exhausted, fans lauded his hard work and only hoped that it pays them off well. Alia's fans were highly impressed by the fact that despite being pregnant she became the adorable wife to like her hubby Ranbir who was dubbed for the film. Ranbir and Alia are extremely hopeful as they have worked immensely hard for the film and they have been eagerly waiting for the fans to witness their most ambitious film.

Fans hope that the hard work of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pays, while the fans also lauded that despite being exhausted the actor clicked with every fan who waited for him.

One user commented, " He clicked a pic with the fans even tho he looks soo tired soo down to earth person he is❤️ Alia is soo lucky to have him in her life" Another user said, " oh goddd the most hardworking 2 in the industry they look soo tired but still give their 100% to their work kudus to you guys". The third user commented, " bra hard work hard work hopefully will pay off".

Amid the boycott trend of Brahmastra , Ranbir and Alia are unfazed they know that they have loyal fans and come and watch the film in the theatres. While A statement went viral where she said if people don't like her, they should watch her films as she can't keep them convincing every time. Alia's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi was a big hit, talking about Ranbir's last release was a box office and even failed on OTT.