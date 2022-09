starring and opened to mixed reviews from film critics and audience alike. While some found the movie a match for Hollywood, some said that the sci-fi extravaganza lacked soul. Amid the negative reviews, it was reported that Brahmastra has incurred Rs 800 crore losses to PVR and Inox investors. Bollywood actress too had shared the report saying that director has burned down the money into ashes. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Brahmastra flies high in South market; Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun set for SIIMA 2022 and more

Reacting to the ongoing rumours of Brahmastra suffering huge losses, Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO of PVR, has refuted the reports saying that they are baseless and untrue. In a series of tweets, Gianchandani said that PVR theatre chain has done phenomenal business with Brahmastra by collecting Rs 8.18 crore nett on the first day of its release. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 2 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s fantasy action-adventure all set to rake in this WHOPPING amount

He also went on to compare Brahmastra box office collection to other films' performance such as and starrer 2 (3.26 crore) and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR (8.64 crore) starring and Jr NTR, Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 (11.95 crore), Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi (2.58 crore) and 's (5.08 crore). Also Read - Brahmastra celebs movie review: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more stars have THIS to say about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

He also said that the paying audience's verdict is positive and they enjoying the film and spreading word about it. He said that PVR is having a fabulous weekend and it is kind of encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months.

(2/2) at the film’s expense. But just for the record @_PVRCinemas alone will exceed 8cr+ NBOC today (you can do the math for the India no.) and there is not even a slight drop in tomorrow’s advances. The audience verdict is clearly positive, pointing to strong run at the cinemas. — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 9, 2022

for #Bramhastra on day 1. To put this in context, some of the recent suoer-hits recorded? at #PVR day 1,

Sooryavanshi - 5.08 cr Gangubai K - 2.48 cr RRR - 8.64 cr KGF 2 - 11.95 cr (2/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars , , and in a special cameo. The movie has been made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore and released across 5,000 screens in India and over 3,000 screens overseas.