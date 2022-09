After being in the making for more than five years, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is all set to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have cameos in the film. Brahmastra has created an excellent pre-release buzz, and it is set to take a bumper opening at the box office. However, now the makers have done something special for all the fans. Also Read - Brahmastra jodi Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sing Kesariya together while Nagarjuna looks in admiration [Watch]

While the movie is slated to release on 9th September, a day before its release on 8th September, a fan screening has been planned. Karan Johar, the producer of the film, took to Twitter to share a video in which Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan make this big announcement. Also Read - Brahmastra: Release in 3D, certification, runtime and more deets about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer that will make you excited for the film

Last night, the trio along with the film’s crew watched the movie in 3D for the first time, and the video shared by Karan is from the screening. Well, number 8 has been Ranbir’s lucky number. From his cars to his football jersey, the number 8 is always attached to the actor. In the video, Ranbir says, “On 8th of September, that’s lucky number 8, we are going to have a fan screening.” Check out the video below… Also Read - Upcoming new movies this week in September 2022: Brahmastra, Obi Wan Kenobi a Jedi's Return and more to release in theatres, OTT

Brahmastra has been in the news since the time it was announced. The film took more than five years to be made and multiple times the release date was pushed. Interestingly, when the film started rolling, Ranbir and Alia had started dating. The couple got married, and now, they are expecting their first child when the film is going to hit the big screens.

2022 has not been a great year for Bollywood, and now, all eyes are on Brahmastra. While the advance booking reports are great, it all depends on the reviews and word of mouth that how the film will perform at the box office. So, let’s wait and watch.