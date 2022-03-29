Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt call it a wrap; couple seeks blessing of almighty in Varanasi

Finally, the shooting for and 's film has come to an end. Directed by , this film has been in the making for ages. It has suffered several postponements for several reasons. Pandemic also led to the delay in the film's release. Brahmastra also stars and in pivotal roles. Taking to social media, team Brahmastra shared that the shooting for the film has come to an end in Varanasi. In the viral picture, we see Alia and Ranbir with garlands as they seek the blessings of the almighty. Also Read - RRR: Alia Bhatt deletes posts as she is UNHAPPY with less screen time? Here's what we know

shared videos and pictures on social media with the caption, "And this wonderful, exciting, thrilling journey...one filled with the utmost hardwork, dedication, love & passion has come to an end. Only for it to unravel on the big screens for you to experience!! #Brahmastra Part One - Shiva is coming to cinemas on 09.09.2022!" A video has Alia and Ranbir and the crew of Brahmastra on a huge boat. They indeed look good together. Check out Karan Johar's post below: Also Read - Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen put a break to divorce rumours; enjoy a holiday in Kashmir with daughter Ziana [WATCH VIDEO]

And this wonderful, exciting, thrilling journey...one filled with the utmost hardwork, dedication, love & passion has come to an end. Only for it to unravel on the big screens for you to experience!! #Brahmastra Part One - Shiva is coming to cinemas on 09.09.2022!✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/oO5axGHGTc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2022

Big love from the team!!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/O6dktcBOhd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra is going to hit the screens on September 9, 2022. It is going to be a trilogy and fans are super excited to see this film on the big screens. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and other South films that proved to be a tough competition to Bollywood films at the box office