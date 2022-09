After claiming that Ranbir Kapoor looked annoyed with Alia Bhatt at an event in Hyderabad while promoting their film Brahmastra, now the netizens complain about the actor not being sensitive towards wife Alia and saying that he doesn’t know how to hold her especially during pregnancy. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s one video from the event is going viral where the people feel that RK is upset with her and only she loves him. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Kapoor: These Bollywood actors cheated on their partners

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from Hyderabad

And now another video of the couple has surfaced online that claims that he doesn't know how to hold his wife as they return from Hyderabad. Alia Bhat flaunts her prominent baby bump and a radiant smile while Ranbir didn't like much interest in getting clicked and looked at, he is forcing himself.

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor got married to his ladylove and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, he has been facing a lot of flak for his statements and gestures toward her. From fat shaming her during pregnancy to calling her his dal chawal using the reference from his popular film . Ranbir even recently apologised to the people who slammed him for his joke about his pregnant wife's weight during pregnancy and admitted he has a bad sense of humour.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen onscreen for the first time together in Brahmastra and they have kick-started the promotions for the same. The film also features , and in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on September 8, 2022, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to attract the audience to the theatres amid the boycott scare.